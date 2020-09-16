Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $70.14. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,475. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $5,547,978.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $172,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,708.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883,031 shares of company stock valued at $49,884,900. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

