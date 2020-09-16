Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton Sells 5,000 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 89,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

