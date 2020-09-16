Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.