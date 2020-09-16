Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,594 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

