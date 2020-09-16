Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,530 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $41,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock worth $19,761,267. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

