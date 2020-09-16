Sei Investments Co. Sells 156,983 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,869,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of WY opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

