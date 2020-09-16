Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,926 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FMC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

