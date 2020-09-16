Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after acquiring an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 407,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after acquiring an additional 226,180 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

NYSE:AJG opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.