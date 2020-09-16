Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,976 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Lithia Motors worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

NYSE LAD opened at $241.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.81. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $278.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

