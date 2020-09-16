Sei Investments Co. Purchases 25,348 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,961,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 4,081.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 237,840 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of MNRO opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

