Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 863,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 392,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

