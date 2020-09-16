Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Carter’s worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carter’s by 692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Carter’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 222,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CRI opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

