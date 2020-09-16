Sei Investments Co. Has $13.61 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 145,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $319.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.