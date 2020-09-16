Sei Investments Co. Has $12.70 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 949,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after buying an additional 625,551 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 493,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.