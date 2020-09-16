Sei Investments Co. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

NYSE EDU opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.22.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

