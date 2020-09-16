Sei Investments Co. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497,802 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,072,000 after acquiring an additional 171,625 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HTA opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 191.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

