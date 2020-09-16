Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,454,000 after buying an additional 1,386,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 367,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

