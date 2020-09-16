Sei Investments Co. Acquires 97,606 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

