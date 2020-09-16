Sei Investments Co. Acquires 27,702 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HMS were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

