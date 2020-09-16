Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,540 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of ASGN worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.30.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $952,418.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $1,225,410.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,997 shares of company stock worth $9,369,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.