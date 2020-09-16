Sei Investments Co. Acquires 225,284 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,284 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of BOX worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BOX by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BOX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,815 shares of company stock worth $6,838,731 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

