Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCWX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $988.13 million, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 21.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

