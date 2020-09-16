Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at SVB Leerink

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.37.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -115.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.16. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $717,886.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,524 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,483. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.