Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

SHIP opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

