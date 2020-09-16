Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Insider David Michael Levine Sells 2,868 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $34,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:SCU remained flat at $$11.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 930,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.