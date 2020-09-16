Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Insider David Michael Levine Sells 2,868 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $34,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SCU remained flat at $$11.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 930,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

