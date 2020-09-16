Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,200 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of SWM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $923.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.