SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.34 price target on the stock.

SNWV opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

