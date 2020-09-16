salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) versus Progress Software (NYSE:PRGS) Head-To-Head Analysis

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 13.40 $126.00 million $1.02 246.75 Progress Software $413.30 million 3.86 $26.40 million $2.29 15.57

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for salesforce.com and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 2 3 33 2 2.88 Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

salesforce.com currently has a consensus target price of $241.59, indicating a potential downside of 4.01%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 12.21% 3.99% 2.59% Progress Software 10.81% 34.66% 13.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Progress Software on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

