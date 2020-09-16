Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of -0.41. Safehold has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,734,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,948 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,555,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,225,628.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,528 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

