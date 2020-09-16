Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.06

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 157350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

SBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sabina Gold & Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $987.03 million and a PE ratio of -216.43.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$754,453.16.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

