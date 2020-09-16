RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RPM International were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

