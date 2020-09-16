Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 384 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 371.92.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.