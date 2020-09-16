Robert I. Toll Sells 254,986 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TOL opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.