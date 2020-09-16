Robert Cuthbertson Acquires 11,195 Shares of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Robert Cuthbertson bought 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$281.00 ($200.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,145,795.00 ($2,246,996.43).

Robert Cuthbertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Cuthbertson bought 6,202 shares of CSL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$281.68 ($201.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,746,979.36 ($1,247,842.40).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$307.61 and a 200 day moving average price of A$307.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $1.48. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

