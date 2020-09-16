Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,733.08 ($61.85).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,135 ($67.10) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,720.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,223.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

