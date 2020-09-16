Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Barclays

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,763.85 ($62.25).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 135 ($1.76) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,135 ($67.10). 3,617,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,720.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,223.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

