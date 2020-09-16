Reviewing Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) & Independence Contract Drilling (OTCMKTS:ICD)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 7.47, meaning that its share price is 647% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valaris and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76% Independence Contract Drilling -55.84% -11.38% -7.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Independence Contract Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.06 Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.06 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.51

Independence Contract Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Independence Contract Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 380.11%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Valaris on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. Its fleet consists of 32 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

