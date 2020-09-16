Reviewing Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) & Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Jernigan Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital -89.96% 4.30% 2.17% Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Weingarten Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 8.88 $44.41 million $1.90 9.06 Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 4.88 $315.43 million $2.10 8.83

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Jernigan Capital. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jernigan Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jernigan Capital and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Weingarten Realty Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29

Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Jernigan Capital.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Jernigan Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.