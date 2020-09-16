Reviewing Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $22.11 million 2.64 -$29.31 million ($0.55) -1.43 Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 60.37 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -22.77

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -170.83% -87.50% -62.53% Seres Therapeutics -262.34% N/A -64.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Seres Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.53%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.92, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

