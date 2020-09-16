Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $122.12 million and $585,647.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kuna, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00247725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01497646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00195306 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Kucoin, Kuna, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, HitBTC and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

