Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Retrophin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 27.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

