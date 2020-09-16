ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.64. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 234,460 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

