Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) vs. Akamai Technologies (OTCMKTS:AKAM) Head to Head Survey

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Research Solutions and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08% Akamai Technologies 17.82% 17.37% 9.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.22 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 6.12 $478.04 million $3.61 30.16

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Research Solutions and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 0 5 17 0 2.77

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $117.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

