Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

RNST stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renasant by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

