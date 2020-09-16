Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,962 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Relx to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) target price (up previously from GBX 1,760 ($23.00)) on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,905.64 ($24.90).

REL traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,807 ($23.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,467,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,712.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,780.44.

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Relx will post 104.1736617 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

