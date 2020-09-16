Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to Buy

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE RF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

