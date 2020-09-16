Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,085,000 after buying an additional 428,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total transaction of $245,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,328 shares of company stock valued at $99,804,711. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $579.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.