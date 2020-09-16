Redd (RDD) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Redd has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $28.37 million and $35,562.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00045889 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,983.16 or 1.00325477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002024 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000405 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00171511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000835 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

