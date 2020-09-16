Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,605.56 ($99.38).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,594 ($99.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion and a PE ratio of -19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,552.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,915.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.10%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

