RealChain Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. RealChain has a total market cap of $104,795.38 and approximately $11,284.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,131,219 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.